Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt Viral Video: Bollywood's most admiring couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all excited to become parents. Ralia (as fans call them) pose for paps, greet them and show their love for each other. However, Ranbir and Alia have disappointed a few section of people recently when they had attended Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday bash. As soon as Ralia arrived at the venue, the paparazzi kept asking the couple to pose before entering the building. But, they didn't pose for the media. Ranbir and alia quickly got off their car and entered the building where Bebo was celebrating her birthday.

The video of Ranbir and Alia ignoring the paps was uploaded and the netizens started trolling the couple celebrity their rude behaviour. A user on the comment section wrote, "inki photo Leni band kar do". Another wrote, "jab movie aai thi bahut bhaav de rhaa tha, ab 2 week hogaye ab bhaav nai deraha".



Meanwhile, on Thursday, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan shared a family picture on social media from the birthday celebration of her husband Mahesh Bhatt. The picture featured Soni with daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor, husband Mahesh Bhatt, and Puja Bhatt. The family members were seen dressed in black outfits. Ranbir donned black jeans with a black t-shirt while Alia opted for a black dress and they both are looking gorgeous.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir were seen in mega-blockbuster Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy drama also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.