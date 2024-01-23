Home

Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina’s UNEXPECTED Bond in Ayodhya Surprises Internet, Fans Say ‘Ek Saath Movie Mein Bhi Ajao’ – See VIRAL Photo

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya hosted the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which was attended by actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif, among others - See viral pic!

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: January 22, 2024, was and will always be the most significant day in the history of India. It was the day of the much-awaited spectacular consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Numerous well-known Indian celebrities graced the occasion, including Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt – two of the most adored couples in Bollywood. A recently discovered photo showing the two couples spending time together and displaying their friendship on this significant occasion went viral on social media.

An unexpected and extensively shared photo on the internet featured Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif standing side by side. The ‘Animal’ actor was seen holding wifey Alia tenderly, one hand on Vicky’s shoulders and the other resting on hers. The ‘Tiger 3‘ star’s elegant presence at the side completes this happy picture.

Alia Bhatt chose a beautiful silk saree with designs illustrating the Ramayana narrative in teal for the occasion. The Ram Setu, Lord Hanuman, and Lord Ram were depicted on the borders of her traditional wear. Ranbir Kapoor stunned everyone with his ethnic look wearing a dhoti-kurta. Vicky Kaushal looked dapper as ever in beige-coloured kurta pyjamas, while Katrina Kaif looked lovely in a golden saree and statement jhumkas.

In the following picture, Ranbir and Alia sat next to each other during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina sat behind them enjoying the moment. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty also made an appearance in the viral picture. Ranbir and Katrina looked right towards the camera while Alia couldn’t keep her eyes off her husband.

The viral photos and videos from Ayodhya received immense love on social media. Several users dropped heart emojis in the comment section, while others reshared the pictures. One of the users humorously asked, “Multiverse of madness.” Another user wrote, “Who would’ve thought?” The third user said, “Love for these four ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (sic).”

Hema Malini, Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Nigam, Malini Awasthi, Awanish K Awasthi, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene, Jackie Shroff, Rajkumar Hirani, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Anupam Kher also attended the event.

On Monday, Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha took place at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol in Ayodhya, marking a momentous milestone. After the one-hour rites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, where the Ram Lalla idol was revealed. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir was built in the customary Nagara manner. Ayodhya’s spiritual grounds are home to some 7,000 dignitaries who came to observe the magnificent Pran Pratishtha event unfold with great expectation.

