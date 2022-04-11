Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt Wedding: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding is all set to take place next week. The dates are tentative but as per the latest reports the couple will tie the knot on April 17 and it will be a fairy tale affair. Well, the Bhatt and Kapoor family haven’t confirmed anything, however, the preps and decoration tell an altogether different story. A latest update on Alia-Ranbir’s wedding has come that suggests it will be an extravaganza affair and will take place under high security. Alia’s cousin Rahul Bhatt reportedly told Aaj Tak, ” Yusuf Bhai has taken over the security of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. He has Mumbai’s best security force – the 9/11 agency. He has been hired for the same. Around 200 bouncers have been called from this agency. 10 boys from my team will also be sent”.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding: Krishna Raj Bungalow Decked up With Fairy Lights - Watch

Also, videos of Alia and Ranbir’s new bungalow Krishna Raj and RK Studio all illuminated with lights are going viral on social media and they show the place all bright and lit up ahead of the upcoming celebrations. The bungalow, which is currently under construction, went viral and it showed various workers decorating the bungalow with LED string lights. Sources suggest Ranbir and Alia, fondly called by fans as RanAlia, will move into the Krishna Raj bungalow once they tie the knot. Also Read - RRR Collects Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide: SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus Takes The Box Office By Storm Within 3 Weeks - See Detailed Report

Though the couple has been tight-lipped about their wedding date, it has been reported that it will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house starting from April 13 onwards. Rumours also suggest the couple will host a grand reception at the luxury hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on April 17.

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in 2018.

