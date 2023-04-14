Home

Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s First Wedding Anniversary: Couple Takes Pheras in Bollywood Style as Soni Razdan Shares Unseen Photo From Ceremony

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s First Wedding Anniversary: Couple Takes Pheras in Bollywood Style as Soni Razdan Shares Unseen Photo From Ceremony

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrate their first wedding anniversary today. Here's an unseen photo from their wedding shared by her mom on Instagram.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's First Wedding Anniversary Couple Takes Pheras in Bollywood Style as Soni Razdan Shares Unseen Photo From Ceremony

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding anniversary: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are celebrating their first-year wedding anniversary today. The couple tied the knot as per Punjabi wedding rituals on the balcony of their house in Mumbai on April 14 last year. They became parents to baby daughter Raha Kapoor in the following months. On Friday morning, the couple received a sweet anniversary wish from Alia’s mom, actor Soni Razdan. She took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the cozy wedding ceremony and wrote a beautiful note alongside.

Alia’s mom dropped a never-seen-before picture from their Pheras in which Ranbir and Alia are seen smiling while performing the ceremonies as white flower petals fly around. The caption that Soni shared alongside the photo read, “On this day last year my sweet ❤️’s promised to be with each other through thick and thin and through good times and all kinds of times. Happy Anniversary you two. Wishing you both a joyous journey onwards … ♥️🥰🥂(sic).” Check the post here:

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

For their wedding, Ranbir and Alia chose to deck up in Sabyasachi outfits. The duo went for pastel minimal looks in gold and Kundan jewellery and subtle beige decor. It was a day wedding for the couple who later took sunset pictures and broke the internet with their dreamy clicks.

Ranbir and Alia revealed that they decided to get married at home, without any extravaganza, in the presence of their family members and close friends, because they simply wanted to celebrate their union at a place where their love grew all these years. The two welcomed Raha, their first baby, in November last year and they have been keeping busy ever since. The couple’s wedding normalised getting married at home and preferring minimalism over the extravaganza. They also spoke about it later and maintained that this is how they had always visualised their wedding to look. Our best wishes to the couple!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.