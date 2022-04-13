Neetu Kapoor And Riddhima Confirm RaAlia Wedding: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding is the hottest talk of the town with news around the big day breaking the internet. Neetu Kapoor who had earlier been tight-lipped about the wedding date finally gave in to the paparazzi and confirmed the big fat wedding would be at Vastu. On April 13th evening Sangeet ceremony Ranbir‘s sister Riddhima and mom Neetu broke their silence on the wedding date and said it was on April 14th. Check out this video of Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima:Also Read - When Did Ranbir-Alia's Love Story First Blossom? A Timeline Of Their Adorable Romance That Will Melt Your Heart - Watch

Riddhima Puts End To Wedding Day Suspense!

Riddhima and Neetu had arrived at Vastu for Rambir and Alia‘s pre-wedding function, possibly their Sangeet ceremony. Earlier in the day the mother-daughter duo had attended the couple’s Mehendi. While posing for the shutterbugs Riddhima and Neetu revealed that the marriage was tomorrow. Neetu as usual tried to dodge the wedding question by saying, “bahot thak gaye hain humlog (we are very tired).” Though, at first Riddhima promised the paps that she will definitely talk about it tomorrow, before finally giving in and saying, ‘kal hai, chalo, kal hai (It’s tomorrow).’ Neetu said the venue was Vastu. Riddhima repeated, “Kal shaadi hai, okay (tomorrow is the wedding, okay)?” Check out this video of Neetu and Riddhima praising Alia: Also Read - Alia Bhatt And Family Arrive at RK House in Big Van to Avoid Paparazzi - See Pics, Video

Riddhima Calls To-Be-Sis-In-Law Cute Like Doll!

Neetu and Riddhima also showered Alia with compliments ahead of the wedding. Asked to say something about her ‘bahu (daughter-in-law), Neetu said, “Mai kya bolu uske baare mein (What do I say about her). She is the best.” Riddhima added, “Bahot cute hai yaar (She is very cute).” Neetu said, “God bless them, really,” while Riddhima said, “Sweet, bahut cute, doll jaisi hai (She is very sweet and cute, like a doll).”