Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding Date: There is a lot of buzz around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding that might happen this year! Yes, you heard it right. Ranbir just admitted that he and Alia have all the intentions of getting married soon and when a reporter asked him the wedding date, Ranbir gave one of the sassiest replies. While speaking to NDTV, Ranbir Kapoor said, "Mujhe paagal kutte ne nahi kaata hai ki main media ko annouce kardu date (No mad dog has bitten me that I would disclose my wedding date during a media interaction). But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon." However, Kapoor did not reveal how soon this 'soon' could be. Fans have been speculating if Alia and RK plan to marry before the film's release in September 2022. Well, that we have to wait for.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for more than five years after they started working together on their upcoming film Brahmastra. The two and Ayan Mukerji recently wrapped up the shoot of the film in Varanasi. It will mark the first time Alia and Ranbir will share screen space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)



Last month, Alia had said, "In my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time." Ranbir's aunt (bua) Rima Jain, sister of Ranbir's late father Rishi Kapoor, had also revealed that they will get married but don't know when. "They will decide and then suddenly you'll will all get to know. Nothing like this. Hum log ne kuch prepare hi nahin kiya toh shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi (We haven't prepared anything yet, so how will the wedding happen so soon). It will be shocking for me also if it's true. Wedding will definitely happen, but I don't know when", she told to Pinkvilla.