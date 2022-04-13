Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s highly-anticipated wedding will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house, Mumbai. The functions are expected to start from today onwards with mehendi and then wedding on April 14. While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding details, their close friends Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji confirmed their wedding and surprised them with a wonderful video of Kesariya song from their upcoming film Brahmastra. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to get married tomorrow. Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and penned a sweet note to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Sharing the first glimpse of Kesariya, the filmmaker and producer wrote, “Love is light and I know the amount of light you have brought into each other’s and our lives with your love. To new beginnings and more #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt #brahmastra (sic).”Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt Wedding Update: Staff's Phone Cameras Covered With Stickers; Bridesmaids to Get 1 Lakh on Joota Chupai

Ayan got emotional and talked about their new sacred journey. The caption to his post read, "For Ranbir and For Alia! And For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon ! Ranbir and Alia my closest and dearest people in this world my happy place, and my safe place who have added everything to my life and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever (sic)."

Ayan and Karan dedicated a special post to Alia and Ranbir ahead of their wedding:

