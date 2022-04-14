Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt Wedding Day Live Updates: Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to begin their wedding ceremonies today, April 14 at Vastu house, Mumbai. While their Mehendi ceremony took place yesterday, April 13, and the duo’s families and friends – Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt and others arrived for it.Also Read - ‘Kal Shaadi Hai’: Neetu Kapoor-Riddhima Confirm Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Wedding Date

A day ahead of Ralia (as called by Ranbir and Alia’s fans) wedding, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s houses were decorated with beautiful lights and flowers all over. Alia Bhatt will be marrying Ranbir Kapoor today at Vastu home. There are several updates on their wedding timings, pre-wedding rituals of haldi and chooda ceremonies, makeup artists, stylists associated with the big wedding. Also Read - When Did Ranbir-Alia's Love Story First Blossom? A Timeline Of Their Adorable Romance That Will Melt Your Heart - Watch

It is also said that there was a live performance by popular Bollywood singer Prateek Kuhad at the mehendi ceremony of Alia and Ranbir. A source spotted the musician at the venue and he performed on some of his popular tracks, however it is yet to be known which songs exactly he sang for the couple. Also Read - On Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Wedding, Kapoor Clan's Baraat Procession Between Krishna Raj Bungalow And Vastu

The star couple will also be hosting a star-studded wedding reception for the who’s who of Bollywood on April 17, at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.

  • 9:10 AM IST

    Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt leave their home to attend Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor wedding at Vaastu in Bandra

  • 9:03 AM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt’s Haldi Ceremony Starts: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatta arrive in style | Neetu Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt arrived the venue in yellow colour outfits for Haldi, whereas Soni was seen glowing a blue suit.

    https://twitter.com/ranbirsfavchild/status/1514446710449180674

  • 8:29 AM IST

    Alia-Ranbir’s Haldi and chooda ceremony to begin soon – LIVE UPDATES| Ranbir and Alia’s pre-wedding rituals will reportedly begin at 9 am today with Haldi, followed by chooda ceremony. As per the latest reports in Pinkvilla, the Ralia wedding will take place in the afternoon at around 3 pm at Vastu Home.

  • 8:27 AM IST

    Neetu Kapoor’s Viral Video on Alia Bhatt being her ‘Bahu’ | On being asked to say a few words about Alia, soon-to-be mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor said, “She is the best, All the best to her”, Riddhima also said, “Bohot cute hai yaar, ekdum doll jaisi.”

  • 8:25 AM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt mehendi food menu LIVE UPDATES | Ranbir and Alia’s mehendi food menu consisted of South Indian platter and Delhi’s famous street food Dahi Bhalle, chaat-papri. Lassi was also kept along with sweets. The Kapoors booked Muthuswamy caterers of Matunga, who are known for speciality in south Indian dishes.

  • 8:21 AM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt Wedding Today, April 14 LIVE UPDATES| Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on mehendi ceremony, confirmed that the couple will be getting married tomorrow, on the 14th of April. She also shared the wedding will be held in their home Vastu.

  • 8:19 AM IST

