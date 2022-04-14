Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt Wedding Day Live Updates: Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to begin their wedding ceremonies today, April 14 at Vastu house, Mumbai. While their Mehendi ceremony took place yesterday, April 13, and the duo’s families and friends – Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt and others arrived for it.Also Read - ‘Kal Shaadi Hai’: Neetu Kapoor-Riddhima Confirm Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Wedding Date

A day ahead of Ralia (as called by Ranbir and Alia's fans) wedding, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's houses were decorated with beautiful lights and flowers all over. Alia Bhatt will be marrying Ranbir Kapoor today at Vastu home. There are several updates on their wedding timings, pre-wedding rituals of haldi and chooda ceremonies, makeup artists, stylists associated with the big wedding.

It is also said that there was a live performance by popular Bollywood singer Prateek Kuhad at the mehendi ceremony of Alia and Ranbir. A source spotted the musician at the venue and he performed on some of his popular tracks, however it is yet to be known which songs exactly he sang for the couple.

The star couple will also be hosting a star-studded wedding reception for the who’s who of Bollywood on April 17, at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.

