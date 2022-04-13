Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt pre-wedding ceremony: Bollywood love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to marry on April 14 and the wedding festivities have begun with Mehendi ceremony at the RK house in Vastu building, Mumbai. Ranbir’s mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor has arrived with daughter Riddhima and granddaughter Samara. On the other hand, Ranbir’s bua Rima Jain also arrived at the puja. Dressed in yellow, green and pink, the ladkewalas have nailed their fashion game at Ranbir and Alia’s pre-wedding ceremonies.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt Get Beautiful Wedding Gift From Karan Johar And Ayan Mukerji, Watch Video

As soon as the car crossed the paps, mom of the groom-to-be was all smiles. Neetu Kapoor greeted the paparazzi outside the venue with a bright smile and Namaste (folded hands). The actor wore lemon green festive wear, while Riddhima equally looked stunning in a gold rust outfit. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt Wedding Update: Staff's Phone Cameras Covered With Stickers; Bridesmaids to Get 1 Lakh on Joota Chupai

Take a look at the pictures of ladkewale at Ranbir -Alia’s pre-wedding ceremony:

Ranbir Kapoor’s bua Rima Jain (Rishi Kapoor’s sister), cousin Nitasha Nanda (daughter of Ritu and Rajan Nanda) were among the early guests at the mehendi.

A source close to the couple confirmed NDTV that tomorrow, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will get married. The wedding will take place at their flat in Vastu building at 3 pm.