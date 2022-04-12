Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding Latest Updates: Bollywood’s most happening couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is all set to tie the knot this week. Their wedding in Mumbai is one of the top news right now as the date is April 15, Friday. Fans and paparazzi are glued outside their houses to get the updates as Alia and Ranbir have planned to get married at the latter’s house. Everything is top-notch for their wedding, be it wedding lights, decorations and venue.Also Read - Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt To Marry In April, Their Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Speechless - Watch

But do you know why the celebrity couple didn’t opt for a big fat Indian wedding oversees or at the Panvel farmhouse? Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently busy shooting for their respective films. She is alreay in Panvel shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. To avoid paps, the actor has decided to stay at her Panvel Bungalow. In 2020, Ranbir and Alia ahd plans for oversees big fat wedding, but due to covid protocols and other reasons, they chose RK’s home as the wedding venue. However, the couple now wanted a close-knit affair with friends and family by their side. Also Read - Numerological Prediction For Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding, Life Post Marriage And Piece of Advice

Meanwhile, it has been reported that for the wedding venue, flowers like chrysanthemums and white button have been sourced from Bangalore to decorate the venue. Their reception party will take place on April 17 at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel’s Ballroom. A source close to Ranbir revealed, “They have decided to host the reception at Taj Mahal Palace ‘mostly’ on April 17. Alia and Ranbir want to get back to work, but before that, they want to finish all their wedding festivities and so they have decided on this date.” Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding Outfits Video: Sabyasachi Trousseau Arrives at RK House But Fans Ask, 'Auto Mein?'

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is busy shooting for a grand song with Shraddha Kapoor. They will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled next. Alia and Ranbir’s Brahmastra is also set to release this September.

