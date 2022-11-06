Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Baby Girl: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Other B-Town Celebs Congratulate New Parents – Check Reactions
Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and other B-town celebs congratulated Ranbir and Alia on arrival of their baby girl.
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Baby Girl: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are elated parents as the whole Kapoor clan and Bhatt family is elated by the arrival of their baby girl. had rushed to HN Reliance hospital at around 7.30 AM. The duo confirmed the same on Alia’s Instagram handle with a beautiful lion picture along with a heartfelt message from Ranbir and Alia. Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared the same on their Instagram stories. Expressing her joy Riddhima wrote in her post, “”Ooooffffff!! Happiest today (heart emoji). Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl #blessings. Bua (aunty) loves her already.” Neetu reposted Riddhima’s story. In no time B-town celebs like Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Mouni Roy congratulated RaAlia (the couple’s nickname given by netizens).
CHECK OUT B-TOWN’S REACTION TO RANBIR KAPOOR-ALIA BHATT’S BABY GIRL ARRIVAL:
Ranbir and Alia recently shared screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy blockbuster Brahmastra.
