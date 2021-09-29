Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Vacation Pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, who recently turned 39, celebrated his birthday in a camp near Jodhpur. He was accompanied with his girlfriend and actor Alia Bhatt, who shared a post from Sujan Jawai Camp where the two enjoyed the breathtaking sunsets from atop a hill with mesmerising views of Jawai Lake. Now, more pictures from their trip have surfaced over the internet where the couple can be seen enjoying the sunset under the sky. Ranbir is laying on the ground with Alia sitting beside him. In one of the pics, Alia is seen standing and offering a cup to Ranbir who is laying.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Drops Most Romantic Photo With Ranbir Kapoor And It's All About Lake, Hills And Sunset

Check out the pictures shared by the fans of Alia and Ranbir on Instagram:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt had shared a post on beau Ranbir's birthday where the duo sat on what seemed like a riverbank, with their back towards the camera. Alia snuggled Ranbir and they gazed together at the sunset. Alia sported an all-white look while the birthday boy was seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans along with his trademark black cap. She captioned the picture, "happy birthday my life ♾✨"

Speculations were rife regarding Alia and Ranbir’s wedding this year, however, none of them has confirmed anything. After seeing their latest photos from the Jodhpur airport, fans speculated of them hunting a venue for their destination wedding in Jodhpur. But the two had gone for RK’s birthday celebration.