Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Unseen Proposal Picture Radiates Romance But Soni Razdan Deletes it - Check Here

Ranbir-Alia’s Proposal Pic Goes Viral: One of Bollywood’s most favourite couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in an intimate ceremony in April 2022. When their wedding pictures dropped on social media, fans weren’t able to stop gushing over this gorgeous duo. However, speaking of when and how this happened? Alia Bhatt revealed on Koffee With Karan that Ranbir proposed her in the most beautiful way and also shared a snapshot of their romantic picture with Ranbir holding the ring box in his hand as he embraces Alia, who has a huge smile on her face.

SONI RAZDAN DELETES RANBIR KAPOOR-ALIA BHATT’S PROPOSAL POST

As the year is about to end, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan shared her throwback memories of 2022 on Instagram. The video also shares one magnificent moment of Ranbir and Alia’s proposal scene. However, the strange part was that Soni deleted the reel as soon as the duo’s proposal pic started doing rounds on Internet. In the photograph, the Brahmastra actor was seen proposing her beautiful wife on one knee and holding a tiffany box in hand. While Alia’s reaction looks dreamy and romantic as ever. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress looks surprised with one arm covering her face and tears in eyes. Their unseen pic got heart and kissed emoticons as it got viral on social media.

Check Out This Unseen Pic of Surprise Proposal by Ranbir Kapoor For Alia Bhatt

RANBIR KAPOOR AND ALIA BHATT BLESSED WITH A BABY DAUGHTER ON NOVEMBER 2022

The year 2022 has been a monumental for Ranbir And Alia both personally and professionally. The couple gave biggest hit of the year, Brahmastra where they shared screen space for the first time. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl, Raha, on November 6th. In an Instagram post, Alia announced the news and expressed her love for her new daughter.

On the work front, Alia recently starred in the sci-fi action film Brahmastra: Part 1 – Shiva with Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy, which was a blockbuster hit. She is set to appear in the upcoming romantic film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s next titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

For more updates on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, check out this space at India.com.