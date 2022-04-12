Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt Wedding Date: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding has been the talk of the town. The dates of the big day has been tentative and after the family confirmed Ranbir-Alia’s wedding on April 15, there is a big update on the dates as it is reported that Ralia (as called by fans)’s wedding has been postponed because there is a lot of pressure. Paps have been asking Ranbir’s mother and actor Neetu Kapoor about the exact dates, but she dodges the question and falls back on witty retorts that only fuel the debate.Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Breaks Silence on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding Reports: 'Make Kids Soon...'

Alia Bhatt's uncle Robin Bhatt had earlier confirmed that Ranbir and Alia are marrying on April 14 and Alia's mehendi is on April 13. Now, Alia's half-brother, Rahul Bhatt spoke to AajTak and revealed Alia and Ranbir have decided to change their wedding date. Rahul said due to security concerns, they are pushing the date. "The wedding is happening, it is known to all. But there is no wedding on April 13 or 14. That is a sure thing. Actually, the dates earlier were the same, but after the information was leaked to the media, the dates were changed. Everything has been changed because there's a lot of pressure. I give my word that there's no wedding on April 13 or 14. As far as I know, there will be an announcement regarding the date soon", Rahul Bhatt said. He also clarified that the wedding would happen by April 20.

Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt also told AajTak that his friend Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir's mother, has requested him not to say anything about the wedding. "So how can I disregard her request," Mahesh Bhatt told AajTak.

So while you continue to wait for any confirmation from either side, you can watch this space for more updates.