Ranbir-Alia's Wedding Outfits: Bollywood actors and soon-to-be husband and wife Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will begin their new life as a married couple. The two, who have been dating each other for almost 3 years busy with their wedding shenanigans. Among all the preparations, the decorators were seen arriving on Monday morning. In the afternoon, the paparazzi managed to get a glimpse of the Sabyasachi outfits being delivered.

Sabyasachi attires were delivered to Ranbir's Bandra house Vastu, which is also rumoured to be the wedding location. In the video, we get to see a big Sabyasachi bag placed inside a cab. Later, we also get to see a man seemingly carrying the couple or the family's designer outfits inside. The wedding festivities will kick off almost two days earlier.

Check wedding outfit arriving at Ranbir’s residence:



The video has elicited the most humorous reactions from viewers. While some wished the couple luck on their new adventure, others found the fact that the garments were brought in a taxi hilarious. One of the users asked, “Auto mein?. Another reacted to the video and wrote, “Hey bhagwan!!! Matlab abb bag ki hi paparazzi hogi!!!!!”

The couple who choose to keep their wedding festivities private have draped the curtains at the venue. In another video shared by the paparazzo account, a man can be seen drawing the drapes down while the preparations are in full force. The wedding festivities will only be attended by family and close friends and various reports suggest that around 200 bouncers have been employed for the D-day.

Check Ranbir-Alia’s wedding venue:

As per reports, RK Studios in Mumbai’s Chembur will host all of the pre-wedding events, from Mehendi to Sangeet. The wedding, on the other hand, will take place in the Vaastu residence. Are you excited about the most anticipated wedding?

Watch this space for Ranbir-Alia’s wedding!