Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday featured for the first time in an advertisement and the audience doesn’t approve their pairing much. The ad showcases Ranbir and Ananya as a couple talking about getting married but only in their heads.Also Read - LIVE | Sri Lanka vs Namibia Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 1: Smit-FryLinck Stand Crosses 50; SL Holds Advantage

Ananya appears in the latest advertisement for an ethnic clothing line, debating whether she and the subject would be a good match given their opposing fashion tastes. Ranbir keeps telling her in his head about all the different adjustments and solutions they can come up with along the way. Throughout the video, they exchange flirtatious glances while looking at each other with love and affection. Also Read - Sapna Choudhary Walks With Swag in Black Suit And Sunglasses To Her New Haryanvi Song Aankh Marey. Watch Viral Video

The advertisement was first shared on Reddit, and lots have called this pairing quite uncomfortable to look at, contemplating the huge age distinction. Whereas Ranbir is 40 and Ananya is 23. “Entire ad I was waiting for a twist to show their relationship anything other than romantic,” wrote a person. “Please never cast them together in a movie,” said another Reddit user. “I can’t get over the glaring age difference between them,” wrote one as another added, “I know! Why would they agree to this? She looks like his younger sister. They could’ve gone for that narrative if they absolutely wanted these two.” While some appreciated this pairing, ‘They look good’, ‘Cute couple’, ‘So sweet’, users commented. Also Read - India Likely To Become 3rd Largest Economy By 2028. 8 Reasons Why

Check out this Ad:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tasvafashion (@tasvafashion)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday have never worked together before, and there are no plans for them to do so in the future yet. Ranbir’s upcoming projects include a romantic film with Shraddha Kapoor and Animal, an action thriller directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga starring Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. Ananya has currently wrapped up film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She also has Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in her kitty.