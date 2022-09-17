Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Viral Video: Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are leaving no stones unturned for their fantasy drama Brahmastra. The couple shared the silver screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s film. Alia and Ranbir held each other close as they pose for the paps in a viral video. The duo exuded love and glow in the viral video as they twin in black. While Alia opted for a black oversized shirt and pants, Ranbir wore a black sweater and trousers.Also Read - Brahmastra Box Office Collection Day 7: Alia-Ranbir’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore Worldwide in First Week

Fans flooded the comment section with immense love and admiration for the duo. They dropped heart and heart-eye emojis for Ranbir and Alia. One of the users said, “Twinning husband and wife, they look so cute.” Another user said, “The way he is holding her…he is totally mature now.” Others spotted Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy glow. Ranbir-Alia’s fans also wrote, “They look so happy.” Also Read - Ayan Mukerji Appeals to Those Supporting Boycott Brahmastra Trend, Says, 'Come And Watch The Film'

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. The movie, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji, also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. The fantasy drama has a special cameo by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Director S S Rajamouli is presenting the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions of Brahmastra.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. He will also be seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s untitled romantic comedy film. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, finished wrapping up Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani‘ with Ranveer Singh. Alia also has Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif starrer Jee Le Zara in her pipeline.

