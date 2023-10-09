Home

Ranbir Kapoor And Ananya Panday Paint The Town Red With Their Endearing Chemistry

The video featured Ananya and Ranbir trying to find a perfect sherwani at a store.

Ananya Panday shared the new advertisement on her Instagram handle.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday have surprised their fans with a video and the Internet is gushing over them, and rightly so! Well, hold your horses as their project is not a movie but an advertisement for a menswear clothing brand. Their chemistry won the Internet with some of them even demanding a romantic movie for the pair.

Ananya Panday shared the video of the new advertisement on Instagram on Monday. The endearing clip features Ananya and Ranbir trying to find a perfect sherwani at a store. While Ananya (bride-to-be) gives feedback on different sherwani worn by Ranbir Kapoor (groom), the actor can be seen trying one sherwani after another. The intriguing ad also shows the duo flirting with each other.

As the ad proceeds, Ananya Panday approves the last sherwani tried by Ranbir Kapoor and she looks completely smitten by him. The adorable ad ends with Ranbir holding Ananya in her arms as he says, “Inki story ka hero hu aur hero ki entry kabhi fiki nahi ho sakti (I am the hero in her story and a hero cannot make a dull entry).”

Fans react

The sizzling chemistry between Ananya and Ranbir has taken over the Internet with fans mesmerised and heaping praises on the duo. The elated fans also dropped several comments to shower blessings on the duo. One of the Internet users said, “Wow! Love this ad, and your pair can’t wait to watch you both together.” Another asked, “Why do they look good together bruhh ? fr Annie looks so beautiful here.” A comment read, “Wow! I mean, I must say.. their chemistry, is simply wow.” Meanwhile, one of the fans demanded, “Petition to cast Ranbir & Ananya together in a movie !!”

Ananya Panday’s work slate

Ananya Panday is prepping up for her next release titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has a web series titled Call Me Bae in her kitty.

Ranbir Kapoor’s next is Animal

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to entertain the audience with his much-awaited Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol. It is slated to release on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

