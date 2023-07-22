Home

Ranbir Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor Watch Oppenheimer Together

Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were seen twinning in black outfits as they stepped out for a movie night and watched Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer.

Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor kickstarted their weekend with a movie night. (Credits: Instagram)

Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller Oppenheimer hit theatres on July 21. While several movie buffs rushed to the cinema halls to witness the much-awaited drama, Bollywood hunks Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor kickstarted their weekend with a movie night as well and watched Oppenheimer together. A clip of the two actors from inside a cinema hall is doing rounds on social media. The video features Ranbir Kapoor speaking to a person sitting next to him while Arjun Kapoor enjoys the movie. Both of them were seen twinning in black during their latest public appearance.

Ranbir Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor Spotted Together

In another video that has surfaced on the internet, Ranbir Kapoor was seen entering the Hakkasan restaurant in Mumbai. He opted for a black sweatshirt, matching pants, sneakers, and a sports cap as his off-duty look. Ranbir Kapoor gave the paps a thumbs-up before entering the restaurant.

In another clip, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted leaving the restaurant with Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Dhawan, and some other friends. The Ishaqzaade star donned a black T-shirt, trousers, a woolen cap, and sunglasses. The clip shows him telling the shutterbugs to be careful as they might get hurt. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor posed for the paparazzi even though it was raining. He further obliged fans with selfies.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Forthcoming Projects

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor recently concluded the shoot of his next project, Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the action thriller will also see Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in key roles. Touted to be a gangster drama, the film will shed light on a troubled father-son relationship set in the backdrop of the underworld and how the circumstances make the protagonist a psychopath.

The music of Animal has been composed by Manan Bhardwaj, while the background score has been provided by Harshwardhan Rameshwar. Amit Roy and Sandeep Reddy Vanga are on board the technical crew as cinematographer and editor respectively. Backed by T-Series, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios, Animal will be released in the cinema halls on December 1 this year.

Arjun Kapoor’s Lineup

Arjun Kapoor’s lineup includes the forthcoming noir thriller The Ladykiller. He will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar in the movie. Additionally, he will also lead an untitled out-and-out romantic comedy, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

