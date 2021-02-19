Filmmaker Luv Ranjan is popularly known for his work in Pyar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Chhalaang, is bringing together actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor together for his upcoming film. The project gets a release date and the filmmaker on Friday, stook to social media to announce that Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s film will release on Holi, 18th March 2022. The handle posted, “Mark your calendars! Luv Ranjan’s next starring #RanbirKapoor & @ShraddhaKapoor will release on Holi 2022, 18th March! Produced by @luv_ranjan & @gargankur, presented by #GulshanKumar & #BhushanKumar. Also starring #DimpleKapadia & @BoneyKapoor. @LuvFilms @TSeries”. Also Read - 5 Big Films, 5 Big Stars - YRF Announces The Release of Shamshera, Prithviraj And Other Bollywood Biggies

The shooting of the yet-untitled Rom-Com commenced this January in Delhi. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been paired together for the first time in this film. Since the announcement of the yet-untitled film, the fans have been going gaga overseeing this new Romantic pairing. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor. It will be the first time Luv Ranjan will be collaborating with Ranbir and Shraddha. The film is produced by Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar & Bhushan Kumar.

Shraddha Kapoor spills the beans about the upcoming project and working with Ranbir for the first time, she reportedly told a news portal that I am really excited to work with a filmmaker like Luv Ranjan. I really admire his work and the connection that he has with his audience. He is a brilliant director. TOI reported, Shraddha also went on to say that they have started shooting for the film and have shot a portion recently in Delhi. Shraddha added that her experience has been simply amazing so far as she has started shooting after almost a year.