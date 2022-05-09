Neetu Kapoor Spills-The-Beans on Ranbir’s Baarat: Actor Neetu Kapoor recently opened up about son Ranbir’s wedding with Alia Bhatt in an interview with Film Companion. While being interviewed by Anupama Chopra the actor confessed that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had planned a wedding in South Africa. However, due to the paparazzi, they decided to tie the knot at the actor’s residence. Check out this post by Alia Bhatt on her Instagram handle:Also Read - Alia Bhatt in a Hurry at Airport, Tells Paps 'Chalo Chalo Abhi Please', Kunal Khemmu Flaunts His Tattoo | Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Ranbir-Alia Wanted a Low-Key Wedding!

According to Neetu, Ranbir and Alia had been planning the wedding for the last two years and were looking at the pictures of the various destinations. The actor said the family wanted a low-key affair due to the media-frenzy. Neetu told Anupama that the couple didn't want any circus. She stated, "They said 'we don't want a circus, we don't want to tell anyone, we just want to do it.' The circus before that, with memes and other such things, becomes nerve-wracking. So we kept it very very quiet, we would say it's engagement. We couldn't even shop, there were a few people who were appointed to pick and drop stuff because if we go then everyone will know the wedding is happening." Neetu further added, "We were in a box, we couldn't do anything. But then of course everybody got to know once the lights went up and the Sabyasachi outfits arrived."

Neetu Calls RaAlia Wedding Festivities Beautiful!

While spilling the beans on Ranbir’s baraat the new mom-in-law revealed that it went from the fifth floor to the seventh floor. The actor also told how the family performed bhangra in the passage. Neetu said she wanted a ghodi(horse) for the Kapoor scion but couldn’t do so because of the media buzz. On the surprise dance performance of her, Riddhima Kapoor, Samara Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Rima Jain, and others, the actor called it ‘beautiful.’ Speaking on the pre-wedding festivities, Neetu stated, “We prepared the performance in a day, which included songs Mehendi Hai Rachnewali, Dholida, Cutie Pie. The last song was Tenu Leke Main Javanga, in which Ranbir also joined and danced.”

On the work front, Neetu will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which is slated to release in June 2022. The movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

