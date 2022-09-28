Ranbir Kapoor turns 40: Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most bankable stars who is running high on success with his latest fantasy flick Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The handsome hot hunk of the Bollywood industry turned a year old on Wednesday, September 28. He has time and again engaged audiences in his work due to his striking screen presence, stellar performances, and impeccable acting chops. In a career spanning over 15 years, Ranbir has impressed the audience with his charming face, intense acting performances, and sexy dance moves.Also Read - Have You Visited Maasai Mara, The Paradise Where Ranbir Proposed Alia? Watch Video

ON RANBIR KAPOOR’S 40TH BIRTHDAY, LET’S LOOK AT THE ACTOR’S SEXY DANCING SKILLS

Ranbir Kapoor’s dance on Dance Ka Bhoot from Brahmastra: The latest song of Kapoor Dance Ka Bhoot will make you groove. Ranbir as DJ Shiva showed his sassy moves. The song is composed by Pritam, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Arijit Singh. Dance Ka Bhoot is perfect for upcoming festive parties.

Ranbir Kapoor grooved to Ji Huzoor song from Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor won hearts with Shamshera track Ji Huzoor. The full-on energy dance will make you dance with the beats. The song showed Ranbir in his carefree best mood where he flaunted his moves to perfection. The power-packed track is crooned by Aditya Narayan and Shadab Faridi. It is composed and written by Mithoon.

Ranbir Kapoor’s sexy Badtameez Dil dance from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: One of the hot dances of Ranbir Kapoor is seen in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani where he dances at his friends’ engagement ceremony. It is sung by Benny Dayal and Shefali Alvares and gets everyone excited. The song was an instant hit on its release and made everyone copy the actor’s iconic steps.

Matargashti in Tamasha: This should come as no surprise considering Ranbir Kapoor’s smooth dance moves in Tamasha’s Matargashti song. Starring the lead pair Deepika and Ranbir, the song is unfailingly cheerful. Ranbir and Deepika look carefree, youthful and seem to have throughly enjoyed dancing to the tunes of Matargashti. Mohit Chauhan’s voice makes the song all the way more special.

Ranbir Kapoor’s dance in Ghagra from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Do you know Ranbir Kapoor learned dance professionally for Ghagra? The actor reportedly got trained in jazz and ballet when he was young and he never shies away from showing off his skills in his dance numbers.



