Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Sunday started a countdown for the former's birthday.

Taking to Instagram Story, Riddhima shared a few unseen pictures of Ranbir. In one of the images, we can see late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor holding Ranbir and Riddhima in his hands.

The other image features Ranbir posing along with his aunt Rima Jain.

“Bday eve. #RK,” Riddhima captioned the post.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

Ranbir will turn 38 on Monday. Speaking of his work projects, the popular actor will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in “Brahmastra”, which also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Ranbir was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s “Sanju”.