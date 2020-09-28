Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 38th birthday today, September 28. His sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing throwback pictures with him and fans can’t get enough of it. Riddhima started the countdown from Sunday night and finally wished her baby brother at 12 am. Calling Ranbir Kapoor ‘AWESOMENESS’ in a birthday post, Riddhima shared a collage of all his throwback pictures with family, Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. Isn’t this cute? Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Dance Performance on 'Aap Jaisa Koi' For Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Birthday is Unmissable

The Bollywood's heartthrob has turned 38 and the post by his sis reveals the actor's age. "Happiest bday AWESOMENESS! Love you so much #mybabybrother #38andfab", Riddhima wrote.

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra, which also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film has been the talk of the town in lockdown as people were assuming whether the lockdown situation has made it difficult for the team to manage the budget. The Ayan Mukherji directorial’s filming was stopped in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was earlier reported that the crew will return back to work and Ranbir and Alia may work on Brahmastra’s pending portions in October in double shifts at a studio in Goregaon.

The report further added that few portions of Alia, Ranbir, Amitabh and Mouni are planned in this October schedule and the makers are eyeing to wrap up shoot by December 2020 and Karan Johar, the producer of Brahmastra has planned June 2021 release.

Brahmastra is being made as a trilogy with many prominent names comprising the cast. It is a fantasy drama and its characters have taken references from Hindu mythology. In the film, Ranbir essays the role of Shiva while Alia Bhatt plays his love interest, Isha.