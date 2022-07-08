Ranbir Kapoor Breaks Silence on Alia Bhatt’s Pregnancy: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expecting their first, as Alia announced the same on social media two months after her wedding with Ranbir. Ranbir and Alia became the soft target of online trolls who accused the actor husband-wife duo for using it as a promotional activity for Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra produced by Karan Johar. Ranbir recently opened up about the same in an interaction with Hindustan Times and stated his personal life has got nothing to do with his work. Ranbir told, “Alia and I, as a married couple, we thought that it would just seem right to tell the world, because we felt it was the right time. We just wanted to share the joy and the news with the world and there was no other thought to it.”Also Read - Neetu Kapoor's 64th Birthday Party Inside Pics And Videos: A Cozy Bash Sans Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Not Interested in Social Media

Ranbir was also quizzed about his official social media debut as his wife Alia is an avid Instagrammer. Ranbir opined that the new chapter in their lives didn’t compel him to do so. Ranbir reasoned, “No, it didn’t compel me at all. I’m very happy at the place I’m at in my life,” he told. “And there was no other idea of joining social media. My stand is the same as it’s been in the last few years.” Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt Opens Up On Her Dreamy Wedding Proposal, Says, 'She Was Not Expecting It' - Watch Video

Ranbir will be seen in YRF’s Shamshera directed by Karan Malhotra co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen together in Brahmastra that hits the screens on September 9, 2022. Also Read - Ranveer Singh Calls Uorfi Javed A 'Fashion Icon' On Koffee with Karan 7, Check Out Alia Bhatt's Reaction- Watch Video

For more updates on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, check out this space at India.com.