Ranbir Kapoor Breaks Silence on His Sexist Phailaoed Remark: Ranbir Kapoor, who arrives in Chennai along with his Brahmastra co-star Nagarjuna has finally reacted to his ‘phailaoed’ remark. The actor was accompanied by Nagarjuna along with filmmaker SS Rajamouli during Brahmastra promotional event at Chennai. One being asked about the controversy over his sexist comment, Ranbir said that he would like to apologise to anyone who has been hurt by his remark. He mentioned that although Alia laughed over it, he regrets that people were offended by his joke. Recently Alia doing an Instagram live with Ranbir and responded to the question on why they weren’t extensively promoting Brahmastra. Alia had said, “We are not phailaoed over right now.” To which Ranbir jokingly remarked, “Well somebody is definitely phailaoed,” looking at his wife’s baby bump. Netizens roasted the actor over his sexist comment and making fun of pregnancy.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Gets Trolled For Her Statement ‘Don’t Like Me, Don’t Watch Me’ - Check Reactions

Ranbir Apologizes For His Sexist Remark

Ranbir clarified on the whole controversy at the Brahmastra press meet in Chennai and stated, “Firstly, I love my wife with everything I have in my life. It’s a joke that didn’t turn out to be funny. It wasn’t my intention. I spoke to Alia about it later and she laughed it off. My sense of humour falls flat on my face sometimes. I apologise to those who got offended by it. “‘m really very sorry if I have hurt anyone” Nagarjuna and Rajamouli smiled while Ranbir was answering the question. Also Read - Delhi High Court Allows OTT Release Of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera Subject To Makers Depositing Rs 1 Crore

Brahmastra releases on September 9 and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

