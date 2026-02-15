Home

Ranbir Kapoor calls Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar his favourite and opens up on delays. Read what he said.

Ranbir Kapoor calls Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar his favourite, opens up about film delays ahead of Ramayana: ‘It’s my bad luck…’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, celebrities are always in the spotlight. Whether it is for their personal life or professional life. However, there is one star who manages to maintain a private life, despite being one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actors. This actor is none other than Ranbir Kapoor. Unlike many celebrities, he rarely floods social media with updates and prefers letting his work speak for itself. However, the actor surprised his fans on Valentine’s Day by appearing in a special live interaction through his clothing brand handle, ARKS. In the interaction, he answered several fan questions and spoke about his upcoming projects, film delays, and current favourites.

Ranbir On Films Taking Years

During the session, one fan said that the actor often signs off with “See you in the theatres,” only to disappear for years before his next release. Laughing it off, Ranbir responded:

“It’s my bad luck. Usually, when people start a movie, it gets completed in four to six months. But my films somehow take longer. I just hope that when the film releases, you forget how long it took. I can assure you I have been working very hard for the last three years.”

Calls ‘Dhurandhar’ His Favourite

Ranbir also opened up about the films and music currently on his playlist. Praising Ranveer Singh’s latest blockbuster, he said: “My current favourite movie is Dhurandhar. I absolutely loved it. I think the entire cast and crew really smashed it. It was a really good time at the movies.”

Speaking about music, he added, “I am still listening to all the tracks from Dhurandhar. They are right up there. And I have also been listening to Talwinder.”

Will Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Get A Sequel?

When asked whether a sequel to the beloved film was possible, Ranbir said: “There are multiple stories you can tell. But Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had a good ending, so I don’t think it needs a part two. However, if a similar story in the same genre comes along, then sure.”

Excitement Around Ramayana

Expressing his excitement about his much-anticipated film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. He revealed that the movie is scheduled to release around his daughter Raha’s birthday, calling it a “beautiful coincidence.”

Set for a Diwali release this year, Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil and Lara Dutta. A second instalment is already planned for Diwali next year. The actor will additionally be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, as well as Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park. Love and War has reportedly faced delays and is now expected to release in 2027.

