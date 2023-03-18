Home

Ranbir Kapoor Calls Urfi Javed’s Fashion Choices ‘Bad Taste’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was recently asked about internet sensation Urfi Javed’s fashion choices. In a candid conversation with Kareena Kapoor for What Women Want, Ranbir Kapoor was shown placards by the actress that had images of celebrities dressed in different looks. The catch was that the actors’ faces were not displayed. During the fun game, actor Ranbir Kapoor correctly identified the actresses based on their attire and reviewed their fashion statements. When Kareena showed a placard of Urfi and said, “I think you know who this person is.”

During an interaction, Ranbir Kapoor correctly identified Urfi and said, “Is it Urfi?” He continued, “I am not a big fan of this kind of fashion. But I believe that we are living in a world today where if you are comfortable in your skin…”

Kareena Kapoor interrupted him and asked, “Good taste or bad taste, Ranbir.” The TJMM actor quickly replied, “Bad taste.” Urfi has caught the attention of a few Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh, Masaba Gupta, and Kangana Ranaut. On Koffee With Karan, Karan asked Ranveer, “Whose nightmare it would be to repeat an outfit too quickly?” and Ranveer said, “Uorfi Javed.” Karan Johar then said, “Because she is in new cuts” and Ranveer concluded, “Yeah she is a fashion icon.”

