Ranbir Kapoor carries Ganesh idol as Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor join Ganpati visarjan with Raha – Watch video

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor came together for Ganpati Visarjan, with Ranbir carrying Bappa and Alia keeping daughter Raha away from the paparazzi cameras.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/ranbir-kapoor-carries-ganesh-idol-as-alia-bhatt-neetu-kapoor-join-ganpati-visarjan-with-raha-watch-viral-video-8527448/ Copy

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor celebrate Ganpati visarjan (PC: Instagram)

Ganpati Visarjan brought the Kapoor family together for a special farewell to Bappa. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and little Raha were seen taking part in the celebrations on Friday evening. The family was spotted bidding an emotional and festive farewell to Lord Ganesha amidst paparazzi presence and traditional dhol beats. While Ranbir took charge of carrying the Ganpati idol, Alia stayed close to Raha during the rituals. Videos from the family’s celebration have now surfaced social media, giving fans a glimpse of their festive evening.

Ranbir Kapoor carries Ganpati idol during visarjan

Ranbir Kapoor was seen leading the family’s Ganpati Visarjan procession. Dressed in a rust-orange kurta with white trousers, the actor carried the decorated Ganpati idol himself and walked barefoot during the rituals. He was also seen chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” along with his family.

Neetu Kapoor joined her son for the farewell, carrying a puja thali. The family also posed for the paparazzi before proceeding with the immersion rituals. Ranbir was later seen distributing sweets to the paparazzi who had gathered outside.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor celebrate Ganpati visarjan

Several clips from the Kapoor family’s Ganpati Visarjan have surfaced on social media. One video shows Ranbir carrying Bappa, while another captures him, Alia and Neetu chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” together. Alia can also be seen holding Raha as the family prepares for Ganpati visarjan celebration.

Watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Alia Bhatt protects Raha from paparazzi cameras

Alia Bhatt was seen carrying daughter Raha during the Ganpati Visarjan. Dressed in a pink-and-green traditional outfit, the actor stayed close to her daughter as the family took part in the celebrations. At one point, Alia was seen shielding Raha from the camera flashes as photographers clicked pictures.

The moment quickly caught attention online, particularly because Alia and Ranbir have generally kept their daughter away from public cameras. During the visarjan, Alia made sure Raha’s face remained hidden while still participating in the family tradition.

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Ramayana: Part One, while Alia Bhatt has several projects lined up, including her upcoming production venture Don’t Be Shy and she was last seen in Alpha.