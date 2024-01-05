Home

Ranbir Kapoor Carries Lil Raha With Love, Fans Say ‘Papa Ranbir Obsessed With Daughter’ – Watch

Proud daddy Ranbir Kapoor holds daughter Raha close in the viral video. The actor returns from his New Year vacation with wife Alia Bhatt - WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor Carries Lil Raha With Love, Fans Say 'Papa Ranbir Obsessed With Daughter' - Watch (Picture: Voomla/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been savouring the pleasures of parenthood ever since the birth of their little munchkin Raha in November 2022. The couple who kept their daughter away from the public space finally chose to show her face to the world in December 2023. The entire social media broke down with Raha’s FIRST-ever appearance. The trio has finally returned to the bay following a New Year’s break, and the viral video showed Ranbir Kapoor holding his little girl.

Ranbir Kapoor appeared in a black t-shirt with brown chinos and white sneakers in the photos and videos taken by paparazzi. His outfit was completed with a hat and a pair of sunglasses. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, wore jeans and a brown shirt and pulled her hair back in a tight bun. She accessorized her uber-cool look with sunglasses. Raha looked adorable in a pink-coloured sweater with white sneakers.

Ranbir Kapoor Holds Daughter Raha Close -WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

One of the users wrote, “I love her 💖….she is cutest addition in Ur family (sic).” Another user wrote, “Ranbir sir raha Bahar agai usko Kisi ki Najar na laget🥰💫🙈 (sic).” The third user wrote, “Papa ranbir is so obsessed with his lil daughter 😍😍😍😍 (sic).” The fourth wrote, “Yar inki beti kitni pyari hai, bhagwan ne isko furshat me banaya hai 😍❤️ (sic).”

Ranbir Kapoor received accolades for his portrayal of Ranvijay Singh in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which was his last film appearance. He is set to play Aziz Haque in the next Animal Park sequel, which will begin shooting this year. Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar’s directorial project Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She will be seen in Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra‘ which is co-produced by Karan Johar.

