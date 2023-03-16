Home

Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor Confesses Being a ‘Cheater’ in a Relationship: ‘Meine Kara Hai…’

Ranbir Kapoor Confesses Being a ‘Cheater’ in a Relationship: ‘Meine Kara Hai…’

Ranbir Kapoor admitted being a cheater in his past relationship. He confessed to Kareena Kapoor Khan in What Women Want show.

Ranbir Kapoor Confesses Being a 'Cheater' in a Relationship: 'Meine Kara Hai...'

Ranbir Kapoor has had a controversial image in Bollywood when it comes to his love life. He has dated and been in long-term relationships with actresses Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Sonam Kapoor. But it is Alia Bhatt to who he got married. In a recent talk show with his sister and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor admitted that he has cheated in a relationship. Ranbir Kapoor told Kareena Kapoor Khan at What Women Want, “Maine kiya hua hai ye, but as you get older you realise the more honest and open you are with your partner, the relationship becomes deeper and more meaningful.”

When Deepika Padukone alleged that Ranbir Kapoor Cheated on Her

In an interview with Verve Magazine, in 2010, Deepika broke her silence over her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor and revealed that he was unfaithful. She said, “For me, sex is not just about physicality; there are emotions involved. I have never cheated or strayed when I’m in a relationship. If I’m going to be fooling around, why would I be in a relationship? It’s better to be single and have fun. But not everyone thinks like that. Maybe that’s why I’ve been hurt in the past. The first time he cheated on me, I thought there was something wrong with the relationship, or me. But when someone makes a habit of it, you know the problem lies with him.”

You may like to read

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl, Raha in November 2022. After welcoming their first child, the duo never misses any chance to spend time with their adorable daughter. Reportedly, they family has jetted off to London for Alia’s Netflix film, Heart Of Stone’s shoot.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna in the pipeline. It is helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.