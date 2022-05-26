Ranbir Kapoor Cuddles Baby in Cute Video: Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s video clip with a cute baby is breaking the internet. Ranbir can be seen carrying the baby while both flash their adorable smile at the camera. Ranbir also planted a sweet peck on the babies head in the cute video. Ranbir’s fan accounts on social media have been sharing the viral clip. Ranbir and the baby received overwhelmingly heartfelt reactions from netizens who were in awe with the video clip. Ranbir can be seen sporting an off-duty look as she donned a grey T-shirt, paired with denim pants and a blue cap.Also Read - Karan Johar Announces Action Film on Birthday, Fans Left Guessing: 'SRK, Hrithik, Salman or Ranbir'

Ranbir Fans Tag Alia, Neetu And Riddhima!

Ranbir's video with the baby was shared by the latter's parents on the Instagram handle by his name. They posted the video on behalf of their son and captioned the post as, "Surprise….cute he and cute me..can't express and explain." While it's unclear whether the video was recorded at a film set or where the Brahmastra actor met the baby. Fans showered the video with sweet comments and heart and heart shaped face emojis. A netizen wrote, "@aliaabhatt plsssss see this 🥺🥺🥺🥺." Another fan commented, "Okay, now high time for Baby Kapoors, @aliaabhatt @neetu54 @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial."

Ranbir Promotes Jugjugg Jeeyo!

On May 25, Ranbir attended filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party in Mumbai. Ranbir arrived at the venue with his mom Neetu Kapoor. The mother-son duo posed for the cameras and also promoted Neetu’s upcoming family drama Jugjugg Jeeyo at the Bollywood bash.