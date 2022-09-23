Mumbai: Bollywood’s heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has won millions of hearts with his performance in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. The audience was also happy to see both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt after a long time. The movie, directed by Ayan Mukerji, performed massive at the box office since day of the release i.e. September 9. The magnum opus also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan. While Ranbir and Alia enjoy the success of Brahmastra, they are all set to welcome their first baby. Recently, in an interview, Ranbir revealed that he didn’t charge a single amount for the film.Also Read - National Cinema Day 2022: Book Brahmastra, Chup, Dhoka Movie Tickets Only in Rs 75

While speaking to trade analyst Komal Nahta, Ranbir said, "Aapne jo prashna pucha ki maine kuch charge kiya ya nhi kiya, actually maine kiya (You asked if I charged anything or not, actually I did). This is an equity I have for life, I'm also part producer of the film. Meri nazariya aur soch long run hai (I am thinking more long term). Maine part one me paese nhi liye (I didn't charge for part 1) but eventually jo faith aur belief hai ki 3 parts m jo yeh film bana sakti hai (but the faith that I have about the amount that the film will make over three parts), that is beyond anything I'd get as an actor, price as an actor."

Director Ayan Mukerji also commented on Ranbir's fees and said, "The truth is that the film has been made because of a lot of personal sacrifice. It is true that the amount that Ranbir would make as a star actor, he didn't take anything for the making of Brahmastra. This is a very, very big thing, because it would not be possible to make this film."

Speaking about Alia, he said, “When she joined the film, this was 2014, she only had a couple of releases. She isn’t the star that she is today. The amount that was fixed for Alia in this film was not a very big amount, but even that small amount, by the time we completed the film, even Alia said that all of it has gone into the making of the film.”