Ranbir Kapoor expands real estate portfolio with 25-acre land deal near Pune worth Rs…

Ranbir Kapoor has made a new addition to his property holdings with the purchase of four land parcels near Pune. The deal has attracted attention due to the size of the land and the actor's growing interest in real estate investments.

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Ranbir Kapoor's latest real estate move includes 25-acre land purchase (PC: Instagram)

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has expanded his real estate holdings with a major land purchase in Maharashtra. The actor has acquired a large piece of land in Pune’s Mulshi region, adding another valuable asset to his growing property portfolio. The deal has attracted attention because of the size of the property and the location, which is known for its scenic surroundings and rising real estate demand. The acquisition comes months after Ranbir invested in a land parcel in Ayodhya, highlighting his growing interest in premium land investments.

Ranbir Kapoor’s latest land acquisition near Pune

According to property registration documents, Ranbir Kapoor has purchased nearly 25 acres of land in Pune’s Mulshi taluka for Rs 16.42 crore. The purchase includes four adjoining land parcels located in Pimpri village. The agreements for these properties were registered on April 30, 2026.

The first land parcel covers 21,400 square metres and was bought for Rs 3.31 crore. The second parcel measures 29,900 square metres and was acquired for Rs 4.62 crore. The third and largest portion spans 43,800 square metres and was purchased for Rs 7.07 crore. The fourth parcel covers 8,900 square metres and was bought for Rs 1.39 crore. Together, these four properties cover approximately 1,04,000 square metres or around 25.7 acres. The transaction also involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 82.13 lakh as per the registration details.

A growing interest in land investments

Ranbir Kapoor’s latest purchase reflects a wider trend among celebrities who are investing beyond traditional homes and apartments. Over the years, several Bollywood personalities have shown interest in agricultural land, holiday properties and premium plots in destinations around Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.

Areas such as Alibaug, Lonavala, Pune and Goa have become popular choices among celebrities looking for long-term investments and private retreats. The demand for large land parcels has increased due to limited availability and growing infrastructure development around these regions.

Ranbir Kapoor’s earlier Ayodhya property purchase

Before this Pune deal, Ranbir Kapoor also invested in a property in Ayodhya. In May 2026, the actor purchased a land parcel in The Sarayu project by The House of Abhinandan Lodha for around Rs 3.31 crore. The Ayodhya property measured 2,134 square feet and was part of a 75-acre plotted development located near the Sarayu River. The project includes luxury facilities such as a clubhouse, lifestyle amenities and a five-acre vegetarian luxury hotel managed by The Leela.

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming magnum opus

Apart from his real estate investments, Ranbir Kapoor continues to remain one of the busiest actors in the Hindi film industry. His upcoming mythological magnum opus Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and produced by Namit Malhotra is among the most ambitious Indian film projects.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram with Sai Pallavi playing Sita and Yash portraying Ravana. The project reportedly has a massive budget of Rs 4,000 crore and includes music by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer along with visual effects by Oscar-winning studio DNEG. Planned as a two-part cinematic spectacle, Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release globally during Diwali 2026.