Ranbir Kapoor Trolled For His Comments On Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif

Ranbir Kapoor Faces Backlash For His Comments On Co-stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif; Netizens Call Him ‘Man Child’

Ranbir Kapoor recently received a severe backlash on social media after his wife Alia Bhatt's confession that he makes her wipe off her lipstick.

Ranbir Kapoor seems to be a hot topic of discussion among trollers these days. The Tamasha actor recently faced backlash on social media after his better half Alia Bhatt revealed that he makes her wipe off her lipstick as he likes her natural lip colour. After the revelation, netizens called Ranbir Kapoor ‘a controlling husband’. Now, some old unhealthy comments from the star on fellow actresses Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and even on his wife Alia have gone viral.

One of the statements in question has Ranbir Kapoor saying that when a woman is heartbroken, all she needs to do is go to the salon, and before you know it, she has moved on to someone else. “Jab ladki ka dil toot-ta hai, ek baar unka upper lip aur eyebrows set ho jaye, toh bohot jaldi koi aur set ho jayega,” he said. In another one, Ranbir Kapoor termed Alia Bhatt as ‘a very loud personality.’

A throwback interview of Ranbir Kapoor had him calling his Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star Anushka Sharma the anxiety queen. According to him, the actress takes anti-anxiety pills even if she has to have a conversation as she is frantic.

The netizens do not seem to appreciate Ranbir Kapoor’s insensitive remarks. Reacting to the same, one of the cybercitizens wrote, ‘So happy that this man child is finally called out. Anushka’s anxiety one was the worst. I have high functioning anxiety and I take meds for it and if someone looks into my medical cabinet and then puts me in front of everyone, I will smack them in the face’. Meanwhile, another netizen said, ‘The teasing thing and you can’t talk properly were aimed at Katrina and she was visibly uncomfortable.’ The third comment read, ‘Lol this is so remarkable… Ranbir will not be excused so easily’.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor’s professional commitments, he will lead Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller Animal. The highly-anticipated flick will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles. Animal will be reaching the cinema halls on 1 December.

The venture will lock horns at the box office with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur.

