Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to embrace parenthood. Alia recently announced her pregnancy through an adorable social media post, ever since fans and paparazzi have been waiting for the couple’s reaction as they entered this new phase of their lives.Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor's Leaked Bikini Photo From Sets Of Luv Ranjan’s Movie Goes Viral

And while Alia is currently abraod shooting for her upcoming projects, paps managed to get dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction on the actress’ pregnancy. Ranbir who is busy promoting ‘Shamshera’ reacted to being called a dad during one of his recent outings. On Wednesday, when the paparazzi spotted Ranbir in the city, they congratulated him and called him ‘dad-to-be’. Reacting to the same, Ranbir replied in a hilarious manner, he told paps: “Tu chacha ban gaya, tu mama ban gaya (You are now uncle).” The actor also wished Ranveer Singh, who turned a year older on Wednesday and said, “Happy Birthday, super guy. Love you.” Also Read - Dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor's Steamy New Photoshoot With Shamshera Co-Star-Vaani Kapoor Is Breaking The Internet- See Hot Pics

Watch Ranbir’s epic reaction on Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy below: Also Read - Karan Johar Cried After Alia Bhatt Told Him She Was Pregnant: 'It Feels Like Your Baby Is Having A Baby'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Bollywood’s star couple Ranbir and Alia tied the nuptial knot in April this year after dating each-other for 5 years. This wedding was an intimate ceremony at Ranbir’s residence in Bandra and was attended by family members and just a few close friends.

Two months after the wedding, Alia Bhatt announced the news of her pregnancy on June 27 with a picture from the hospital with Ranbir Kapoor. “Our baby ….. coming soon,” Alia had captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)



Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar too had reacted on Alia’s pregnancy and said that he broke down to tears on learning that the actress is expecting her first child.

Reportedly, Alia and Ranbir will turn parents in November this year.