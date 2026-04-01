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Ranbir Kapoor first REJECTED the role of Lord Ram in Ramayana, but then accepted it because of...

Ranbir Kapoor first REJECTED the role of Lord Ram in Ramayana, but then accepted it because of…

Ranbir Kapoor refused the role of Ram in Ramayana right away when producer Namit Malhotra offered him. Then he changed his mind because...

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Ramayana is eagerly awaited by fans. Ever since the film was announced, people have been excited to see it. Recently, Ranbir launched the first glimpse of the film with the team in New York. During the event, he also chanted “Jai Shri Ram” and spoke about his role in the film. Kapoor shared how he prepared himself for the character and revealed that he had initially rejected the role before finally agreeing to do it.

How Ranbir Kapoor prepared himself for the film

Several videos from the event are going viral. Talking about his preparation for the role, Ranbir said that he first watched the OG Ramayan. He added that the show is deeply rooted in people’s hearts, and everyone feels proud of Lord Ram’s journey and story. Kapoor further said that when he got the chance to play Lord Ram, he knew he had to prepare a lot for the role. He explained that the preparation was not just physical, but also emotional and spiritual. He wanted to truly understand the character and portray it with honesty.

Ranbir Kapoor had initially rejected the role

Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he had initially turned down his role in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. He said that when the film’s producer, Namit Malhotra, offered him the role about four years ago, he refused right away. He felt that he was not the right fit for the character and wouldn’t be able to do full justice to it at that time.

Becoming a father changed everything for Ranbir Kapoor

However, Kapoor’s feelings changed after he became a father. Ranbir shared that around the same time he was offered the film again, he also became a father to his daughter, Raha Kapoor.

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The actor said that his earlier fear turned into gratitude, and he felt the role came into his life at the right time. Ranbir explained that he was at a stage where he wanted to change his lifestyle and perspective. Becoming a father and getting the chance to play Lord Ram felt like a beautiful coincidence that completely changed his life.

Namit Malhotra said that Ramayana is being made on a very large scale. He compared it to films like The Lord of the Rings for its grand vision, Avatar for its creature work, and Gladiator for its emotional depth.

Ramayana also features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshan and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

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