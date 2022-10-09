Ranbir Kapoor Viral Shirtless Pics: Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s film Bramastra Part 1: Shiva has amassed over Rs 425 crore in box office receipts globally, making it an international hit. The movie’s creators are taking active steps to reward the fans as it continues to soar in popularity. Following the success of the film, RanbirKapoor’s mother and actor Neetu Kapoor has dropped unseen pictures of the actor from Brahmastra‘s look test.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Shares Sweet Glimpses of Her Baby Shower, Ranbir Kapoor Plants an Adorable Kiss For Mom-to-Be| See PICS Inside

Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently basking on the success of the film, looks phenomenal in shirtless pictures from Brahmastra’s look tests. The pictures were originally shared by lifestyle coach Kunal Gir and were reshared by Neetu Kapoor on his Instagram stories. Ranbir Kapoor flaunts his chiselled body wearing low-waisted jeans in the viral pics. Don’t miss his six-pack abs! The actor tries to combine his powers for one of the scenes in the film. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif Pose With Awkward Smiles at Navratri Function - Check Viral Pics

Ranbir Kapoor’s Unsee Pics From Brahmastra’s Look Test

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Gir (@kunalgir)

Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Kesariya Dance Mix's Crossover With 'Dil Dhooba' is BETTER THAN ORIGNAL - Watch Viral Video

The picture went viral in no time as fans re-shared the pictures on social media. Fans loved his transformation look in Brahmastra as the pictures take rounds on social media. One of the users said, “Best actor in this generation.” Another user said, “Ranbir Kapoor did it for the girls and gays.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt played the roles of Shiva and Isha respectively. The film also starred Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. The magnum opus had a special cameo by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

On the personal front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expecting their baby this year. The adorable duo announced their pregnancy three months after their wedding. The father-to-be is headed for some bigger responsibilities now.

Watch this space for more updates on Ranbir Kapoor!