Ranbir Kapoor Gets Emotional During Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony, Misses Daughter Raha – Watch Viral Video

Animal star Ranbir Kapoor in a recent video stated that he wished his daughter Raha could have been during the grand inaugural of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Watch video.

Ayodhya: Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor is a devoted father, which is undeniable. He has frequently shown his affection for his young daughter, Raha, on different occasions and when talking to the press. The actor along with his spouse Alia Bhatt recently participated in the momentous inauguration of the Ram Mandir. Ranbir also stated that he wished his daughter Raha Kapoor could have attended the grand inaugural ceremony. Here’s what the actor stated.

‘I Wish My Daughter, Raha Was Here’, Says Ranbir Kapoor

Numerous images and videos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been circulating on social media. At the event, Ranbir mentioned that he was longing for his young daughter Raha and hoped she could be present to witness this significant moment.

Speaking to Times Now, he expressed, “It’s a tremendous honor. I feel very fortunate and grateful to be here. I just wish I could have brought my daughter Raha here to witness this historic moment. It’s truly wonderful. Jai Shri Ram (sic).”

Take a look at the video:

I feel extremely lucky and proud to be here. I wish I could have brought my daughter Raha to experience this historic moment…: Superstar Ranbir Kapoor #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/IBhhat4X1L — Karthik 🚩 (@imrkartik) January 22, 2024

A new viral video features popular celebrities such as Madhuri, Ranbir, and Alia waiting in line to catch a glimpse of Ram Lalla. Ranbir is seen shielding Alia from the crowd as they navigate through a throng of devotees at the temple. Hundreds of devotees flocked to the temple to seek the blessings of Lord Rama, causing a long queue to form. Ranbir was spotted wearing a traditional dhoti-kurta, and he complemented his outfit with a shawl. In contrast, Alia looked stunning in a plain sea-green saree.

Film Stars and Industrialists Attend Pran Pratistha of Ram Mandir

In addition to Ranbir and Alia, there are numerous other celebrities present in Ayodhya. Some of them include Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Ram Charan, Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, Chiranjeevi, Sonu Nigam, Anupam Kher, Hema Malini, Rajinikanth, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal and various others. The invitation was not only given to Bollywood celebrities, business tycoons and industrialists were also called to attend the pran patishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

