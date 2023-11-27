Ranbir Kapoor Gets Excited After Fanboy Moment With Mahesh Babu, Chants ‘Jai Babu’ at Animal Pre-Release Event, Watch

Home

Animal Pre-Release Event Viral Video: Just a few days before the film release, the makers of Animal kickstarted the pre-release event today, November 27 in Hyderabad that is being attended not only by the star cast but also Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, Prabhas and many more celebs. Animal is all set to release on December 1 and the team is busy promoting the film all across India. In Hyderabad, the makers went big with the pre-release event. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. When Mahesh Babu came as the Chief Guest at the Animal Pre-Release event, Ranbir Kapoor took no time to show his love to the Okkadu star.

The audience witnessed Ranbir Kapoor‘s fanboy moment on the stage when he chanted Mahesh Babu’s name as ‘Jai Babu, Jai Babu’. Kapoor also revealed he became his fan after watching Okkadu movie. Ranbir said, “You were the first Superstar Mahesh Babu I ever met, I remember messaging him after watching Okkadu and he replied, and I can’t thank you enough for Supporting sir, Jai Babu Jai Babu”.

Watch the viral video of Ranbir Kapoor and Mahesh Babu from Animal Pre-Release Event

You were the first Superstar #MaheshBabu I ever met, I remember messaging him after watching Okkadu and he replied, and I cant thank you enough for Supporting sir, Jai Babu Jai Babu – Ranbir Kapoor#AnimalPreReleaseEvent pic.twitter.com/DB6UQHCvDp — RKᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) November 27, 2023

The official handle of Animal movie also gave a glimpse of the event. Watch

Mahesh Babu, too, showered love on Ranbir Kapoor and said, “I told him before also and he didn’t take me seriously, He is one of the best actors of India”.

Then NTR !

Now Mahesh Babu !! What a high as a fan man 😭❤ #AnimalPreReleaseEvent pic.twitter.com/EV1a8EaXd7 — 199 (@CharanSmoki) November 27, 2023

Animal is releasing on December 1, 2023, in the theatres. It is being reported that the film will be released a day before, i.e. November 30, in the US.

