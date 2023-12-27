Home

Ranbir Kapoor Gets Trolled For Screaming ‘Jai Mata Di’ While Setting Rum Cake on Fire With Alcohol, Netizens Call The Act ‘Insulting’

Ranbir Kapoor lights up rum cake with the entire Kapoor clan and screamed 'Jai Mata Di' in an unseen video from the annual Christmas celebration - Watch viral video

Ranbir Kapoor and his wifey Alia Bhatt made it to the Kapoor Christmas lunch, hosted by Kunal Kapoor. This year the celebration was extra special for the couple as they revealed their daughter Raha’s face and posed for the paps. Have you wondered what happens inside Kapoor’s get-together? According to the Kapoor family custom, Kunal plans a Christmas cake or pudding for the meal. Nearly yearly, Kunal adds the last touch by setting it on fire after Zahan pours a bottle of alcohol over it. A video from the annual lunch featuring the Kapoors is going viral on social media. The family sat around the table, preparing to cut the Christmas cake. Seated with a kitchen lighter in his hand, an enthusiastic Ranbir was about to ignite it. The ‘Animal’ actor exclaimed excitedly, ‘Jai Mata Di,’ as he sat down with Kunal for the custom.

Ranbir Kapoor Screams ‘Jai Mata Di’ – WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Jai Mata Di’ video went viral in the blink of an eye on social media. While some users dropped laughing emojis in the comment section, others trolled the actor. One of the users wrote, “Jai Mata Di while cutting a Christmas cake Ranbir Kapoor Bhai (sic).” Another user wrote, “People he is going to do role of Bhagwan Ram see their way to insult hindus first they will cut cake for christmas with pouring alcohol on it and they will finish with jai mata di #RanbirKapoor #AnimalMovie (sic).”

Navya Nanda had previously uploaded a photo on her Instagram account showing the whole Kapoor family. Alia Bhatt was holding her daughter Raha on her lap. At the very back, besides Agastya Nanda and his father Nikhil Nanda, was Raha’s father, Ranbir Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor, her children Samaira and Kiaan, Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Neila Devi, and Babita Kapoor were among the other faces that were spotted at the Christmas celebration.

