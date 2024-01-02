Home

New Year 2024: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor shared a slew of photos featuring some adorable moments with Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha - See pics!

Alia Bhatt dropped her wholesome New Year dump on Instagram featuring actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and adorable little daughter Raha. The pictures were nothing short of love and good times. In the first picture, the ‘Animal‘ actor planted a sweet kiss on Alia’s cheek. She flashed her biggest smile as they posed for a selfie. The duo seemed to be having a good time. In the following picture, Alia Bhatt exuded an unreal glow as she struck a pose with that creative headgear made with vibrant butterflies. In the third picture, their daughter waved to the camera against the backdrop of the water. The photo dump also featured Alia Bhatt blowing into a party horn. Along with these happy pictures, she captioned her post, “2024 to do – keep it wholesome & soul-some..happy new year to you all.”

Inside Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s New Year Celebration:

Recently, Alia Bhatt posted peeks of her 2023 triumphs on her social media handle. It had a ton of photos from the year’s noteworthy events. Her appearance in Karan Johar’s film ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani‘ served as the inspiration for this. Alia Bhatt captioned it with, ‘2 0 2 3’ alongside the special moments in a video.

Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans on Christmas Eve by making a public appearance for the first time with their daughter Raha. The little munchkin has been shielded by the popular couple, who have now finally posed for photos with her. Alia was spotted with Ranbir, holding his tiny princess in his arms. The little one was dressed beautifully in a gorgeous white frock with two adorable tiny ponytails.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and announced their pregnancy in June 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha on November 6. The ‘Brahmastra‘ actors welcomed their baby’s arrival via an Instagram post. The caption on the post read, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir (sic).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in director Vasan Bala’s next ‘Jigra‘.Apart from that, she also has ‘Jee Le Zaraa‘ in her kitty. Farhan Akhtar’s film also stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, is basking in the success of Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film opened in theatres on December 1, 2023. The vengeful actioner also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Despite getting criticism for its toxic characters, the movie destroyed the box office domestically and globally.

