Home

Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor Greets Animal Co-Star Rashmika Mandanna With Kisses And Hugs at Success Party, Netizen REACT- Watch Viral Video

Ranbir Kapoor Greets Animal Co-Star Rashmika Mandanna With Kisses And Hugs at Success Party, Netizen REACT- Watch Viral Video

In success part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal, lead of the film Ranbir Kapoor was seen giving a kiss on Rashmika Mandanna's cheek.

Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor on Animal's success party.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal has turned out to be a massive hit among the audience. The movie minted Rs 890 crore worldwide. Now, to celebrate the success of the film, the entire team of Animal was seen having a fun success party. Sandeep Vanga Reddy, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol gathered on Saturday night to commemorate the tremendous success of Animal. As the party began, Rashmika was seen as a starry entry, wearing a black ensemble, and one of the first people to meet the actress Ranbir Kapoor.

Trending Now

A video which is doing rounds on the internet shows Ranbir greeting Rashmika with a kiss on her cheek. Ranbir was observed making finger hearts, a gesture frequently adopted by Rashmika when posing for photographs. The actors exchanged quick pleasantries and moved forward to meet Bobby, Anil, and Sandeep. Later, Rashmika was seen getting papped with the team. The actress was seen wearing an off-shoulder black dress with black sleeves. She kept her hair open and wore a pair of heels.

You may like to read

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

About Animal

The movie which was released in December 2023, turned out to be one of the superhit films. Despite the film being surrounded by misogyny and violence, it garnered crores at the box office. In India, the film collected, Rs 655.27 crore gross, as per a Bollywood Hungama report. Further, the film earned a worldwide collection gross of Rs 896.61 cr.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, “Animal” is his second Bollywood film and third overall. The movie also marks the first collaboration between Rashmika and Ranbir. The storyline revolves around the protagonist, Vijay (portrayed by Ranbir), and his tumultuous relationship with his father. Vijay is portrayed as an anti-hero willing to go to extreme lengths, such as gunning down 200 people with a machine gun, to protect his father.

Despite his relentless efforts, he faces challenges in gaining approval from his emotionally distant father, played by Anil Kapoor. This strained father-son dynamic also affects Vijay’s relationship with his wife, portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.