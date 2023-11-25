Home

Ranbir Kapoor Groves to Bobby Deol’s Iconic Song From The 90s at Animal Event, Fans Say ‘Kya Bhaichara Hai’ – WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol lit the stage on fire, giving some major bromance goals as they danced together to Bobby's legendary song Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela from the film Gupt during Animal's music launch event - WATCH

Animal Promotions: At the Animal Music launch event on Friday evening, Ranbir Kapoor proved why he is the biggest Bollywood buff. The ‘Brahmastra‘ actor was accompanied by Bobby Deol, a Bollywood star from the 1990s, and his co-star from Animal. The latest album launch event saw the fans of Ranbir and Bobby’s relationship take centre stage. They entered holding hands, spilling some beans on their personal life and sharing great warmth on and off screen.

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol thrilled the crowd with a lively rendition of Bobby’s catchy hit song, Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela, a hit from 1997 that gave the occasion a nostalgic feel. Bobby looked really stylish in a denim jacket, while Ranbir Kapoor emanated elegance in an all-black attire.

Ranbir Kapoor-Bobby Deol Recreate 90s Magic – WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor impressed his and Bobby Deol’s fandom with the dance moves. Their fans dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Kya bhaichara hai.” Another user wrote, “Bromance goals.” The third user asked, “How does Ranbir know every hook step in the history of Hindi cinema.”

Additionally, Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor danced to the famous song ‘Batameez Dil‘ from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. RK also sat on Bobby Deol’s lap, and the paparazzi had the opportunity to capture the peek bromance moment

Talking about their connect, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol spoke at length about each other at Animal‘s trailer launch. Bobby Deol said, “I am a huge fan of this man out here. I have worked with many people, stars, superstars, but haven’t seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. I would get lost in his eyes while working with him. He is so mesmerising as an actor. There was a lot of hard work involved as I had to go bare with my body.”

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, said, “We both are Punjabis, so there was an instant connection. We were shooting shirtless in London in minus 4 degree temperature but there was so much warmth between us… This is a bond that we will cherish for the rest of our lives.”

The film Animal, which is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the filmmaker of Kabir Singh fame, features an excellent ensemble cast that includes Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Ranbir Kapoor. The tale promises to be deep and violent, as it delves into the complex dynamics of a father-son relationship at its center. The album, which had great songs like Hua Main, Satranga, Papa Meri Jaan, and Arjan Vailly, went hand in hand with the trailer’s ability to thrill the audience. Animal, which lasts three hours and twenty-one minutes, is scheduled to premiere on large screens on December 1.

