Ranbir Slammed For Making Fun of Alia’s Post Pregnancy Weigh Gain: Ranbir Kapoor was recently slammed by netizens for his joke on Alia Bhatt’s post-pregnancy weight gain. Ranbir and Alia were speaking on why they have not been extensively promoting their upcoming film Brahmastra: Part One Shiva. The fantasy adventure directed by Ayan Mukerji releases on September 9, but the cast has not been seen at promotional events so far. Speaking about the same Alia said, “If you’re asking why we are not failoed everywhere… right now our focus is…” Ranbir interrupted her and stated, “Well somebody has failoed,” as he smiled at her baby bump. Alia took it sportingly and smiled while she patted on his shoulder. But Ranbir’s remarks didn’t go down too well with the netizens.Also Read - Dance Ka Bhoot Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Celebrates Festive Fervour With Brahmastra's New Song, Watch

A netizen reacted to the video and commented, “This is sad to watch.” Another user wrote, “That wasn’t funny at all.” A netizen also commented, “Blink twice if you need help, Alia.” While a user pointed out, “Wow.. alia still went mellow abt it” Ranbir, in a previous interview even mocked Anushka Sharma for her anxiety issues. He had said, “Anushka is the anxiety queen… She takes anti-anxiety pills even if she has to have a conversation because she is frantic.” Also Read - Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt Blends Comfort With Style in a Colourful Way, Fans Say 'Still Looks Youthful'

What are your views on Ranbir’s remarks? Do let us know.

