Home

Entertainment

‘Ranbir Kapoor is on Instagram’, Shraddha Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Expose Him: ‘Bohot ho Gaya’

‘Ranbir Kapoor is on Instagram’, Shraddha Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Expose Him: ‘Bohot ho Gaya’

Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently engaged in a fun conversation. Shraddha spilled the beans on Ranbir Kapoor's fake Instagram ID.

Ranbir Kapoor is on Instagram: Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor recently got into a fun Instagram interaction and the newly found friendship looks ‘adorable’. Alia had recently posted a video of herself working out at the gym. In the clip, the actress was grooving to Tere Pyaar Mein from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar while sweating it out on treadmill. Shraddha took a funny jibe at Ranbir in no time by reposting Alia’s video on her Instagram story. She asked her co-star to reveal his real ID. To which Alia responded on her stories with a cute caption. Shraddha and Ranbir are paired opposite each other for the first time in Luv Ranjan’s rom-com. Their sizzling chemistry from the new romantic track and trailer is being hailed by fans.

SHRADDHA KAPOOR AND ALIA BHATT ENGAGE IN FUNNY INTERACTION

Shraddha had earlier posted, “Ufff you cutest Alia Bhatt.”…P.S. Ye kya makkari hai Ranbir? Apne real ID se aao,” adding smiling and laughing emojis to her caption. Alia replied as she wrote, “Hahaha good luck making that happen my fellow fishy”. The TJMM actress responded with a much funnier post as she captioned it as, “Bohot ho gaya (That’s enough)! Chal iske real (fake) ID ko expose karte hain (let’s expose his real Instagram ID).”

CHECK OUT SHRADDHA KAPOOR AND ALIA BHATT’S VIRAL POSTS:

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is slated to release on March 8, 2023 and also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in crucial roles.

For more updates on Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor, check out this space at India.com.