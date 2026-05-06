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Ranbir Kapoor loses cool at paparazzi for surrounding Alia Bhatt, video goes viral

Ranbir Kapoor loses cool at paparazzi for surrounding Alia Bhatt, video goes viral

A recent public moment involving Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has sparked widespread discussion online after footage of a tense interaction with photographers surfaced.

Ranbir Kapoor loses cool on paps for surrounding Alia Bhatt (PC: Twitter)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently spotted in Mumbai during a casual family outing that quickly turned into a talking point online. The couple had stepped out for a special screening of a family project featuring members of the Kapoor household. What began as a simple public appearance soon grabbed attention after a brief tense moment with photographers was caught on camera and shared widely across social media platforms. The video has now sparked debate among fans about celebrity privacy and media behaviour in public spaces.

What happened during the screening outing?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived together for the screening event of Daadi Ki Shaadi held in Mumbai, which featured Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Ranbir wore a muted teal polo shirt paired with beige trousers, while Alia opted for an all-black outfit featuring a structured shirt and wide-leg pants. As they stepped out of their car, photographers quickly gathered around them, trying to capture close shots. The crowding appeared to make the situation uncomfortable leading Ranbir to react and ask them to move back so that space could be created.

Why did Ranbir Kapoor react to the paparazzi crowd?

In the viral clip Ranbir is seen gesturing to photographers to maintain distance as the camera crowd moves closer to the couple. He is also heard asking if they want proper pictures before stepping aside to allow a clearer frame. The actor then guides the situation by requesting space so that photographs can be taken in an orderly manner. His reaction seemed focused on managing the chaos rather than escalating it further as the couple shifted slightly to another spot for pictures.

Also read: Daadi Ki Shaadi: Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni steps into Bollywood at 45, teams up with Kapil Sharma for debut

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How did social media users respond to the video?

The video quickly spread online leading to mixed reactions from viewers. While some questioned the aggressive behaviour of paparazzi others supported Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction saying that personal space should be respected. Many users highlighted that photographers often come too close during public appearances which can create uncomfortable situations for celebrities. The debate once again brought attention to the ongoing discussion around boundaries between media and public figures.

Also read: Is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage in trouble? Actress says, ‘My reality…’

What’s next for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt will soon appear in Love & War directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film is currently scheduled for a 2027 release after multiple changes in timeline. Alia also has the spy thriller Alpha in her lineup. Meanwhile Ranbir is preparing for his role in the ambitious film Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari where he will portray Lord Rama.

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