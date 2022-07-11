Ranbir, Alia And Team Brahmastra to Launch Kesariya Full Song: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is one of the most awaited mega releases of the year because of its grand VFX and real life couple RaAlia being part of the Ayan Mukerji directorial magnum opus. Ranbir and Alia’s romantic track Kesariya has already become the love anthem of the year with over 200 million views on the 44 seconds glimpse of the song. Arijit Singh’s voice and Pritam’s composition has reached out to millions of romantics who are celebrating the song on social media. Brahmastra makers have now decided to release the full version of Kesariya in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on June 15.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif - List of Bollywood Stars And Their Quirky Superstitions

Kesariya in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada

A Pinkvilla report mentions that, "The long wait for Kesariya has finally come to an end as the love ballad will hit the digital world on July 15. The team is excited to present the entire song to the audience, who have already fallen in love with the tunes of a short glimpse launched in April." "Pritam and Ranbir have worked on chartbuster albums like Barfi, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Jagga Jasoos to name some. This would be an extention of their already successful partnership," added the source. Kesariya is sung by Arijit Singh in Hindi. "The song will release in multiple languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada – and every song has a unique flavour with soothing voice. Pritam and the team Brahmastra are excited to share the unit close to their hear on July 15," concluded the report.

Brahmastra is going to hit the theatres on September 9 in 2D, 3D and IMAX format. The fantasy drama backed by Dharma Productions also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia in stellar roles.

