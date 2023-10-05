Home

Ranbir Kapoor NOT Summoned as ACCUSED in Mahadev Betting App Scam

Ranbir Kapoor has not been summoned as an accused by the Enforcement Directorate in the Mahadev betting app scam.

Mahadev Betting App Case: Ranbir Kapoor, who has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate in the online betting app case is not an accused in the alleged online fraud. The actor had had appeared in a few advertisements while promoting the platform. Earlier reports claimed that Ranbir allegedly payments for carrying out promotional activities for the app. However, now it is being claimed that Ranbir has been called to understand his knowledge of the source of money he received to promote the betting app. The Animal actor is expected to appear before the enforcement agency’s office in Raipur, Chhattisgarh on October 6, 2023.

RANBIR KAPOOR TO APPEAR BEFORE ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE ON OCTOBER 6:

Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by Enforcement Directorate on 6th October, in connection with Mahadev betting app case (file photo) pic.twitter.com/K8DZhME5RK — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2023

RANBIR KAPOOR TO BE QUESTIONED IN ORDER TO UNDERSTAND THE ONLINE GAMING FRUAD CASE

AN ED source said, “Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned to understand the betting business transactions. At this point, he has not been summoned as accused. His questioning is important to know his knowledge about the money sources he received. It will possibly indicate the plans of the promoters and their association,” as reported by News 18. The report further added, “Ranbir Kapoor may not be part of conspiracy but very important to understand the scam.” Around 15 other celebrities have come under ED’s scanner as part of the probe on the cyber fraud case. The ED has stated that Mahadev App provides online platforms for illegal betting in different live games such as poker, other card games, chance games, cricket, badminton, tennis, football and others, as reported by The Indian Express.

Ranbir will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action-thriller Animal. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in crucial roles. The actor is expected to start shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana starring Yash and Sai Pallavi in pivotal roles.

