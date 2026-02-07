Home

Ranbir Kapoor opens up on Animal role, credits Sandeep Reddy Vanga for trusting him: ‘Was always playing the lover boy’

In the highly competitive world of Bollywood, actors have to constantly choose different genres that evolve them as artists and also establish them as versatile performers. However, getting that opportunity requires immense faith in an actor’s potential. One such similar story unfolded recently when Ranbir Kapoor shared how filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga believed in him by offering Animal, a genre very different from his previous work. For years, Ranbir Kapoor was widely associated with charming, romantic roles, the quintessential “lover boy” of Hindi cinema. However, his collaboration with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Animal marked a dramatic shift in his on-screen persona.

Now, as the film gears up for its release in Japan and conversations around its sequel Animal Park, intensify, the actor has opened up about embracing a darker, more complex character.

Ranbir Kapoor on stepping beyond the ‘lover boy’ image

During a Q&A session alongside Vanga, Ranbir expressed gratitude to the director for trusting him with a role that was different from his previous work. He said, “I must credit Sandeep for seeing me in a character like this. As was mentioned, I was always playing the lover boy, coming-of-age characters. But when I heard Animal, when Sandeep narrated it to me, I found the character extremely scary for an actor like me to approach. But with a lot of confidence from the director’s side, I think that instilled confidence in me too.”

Speaking about his character Ranvijay, he added, “I think he is someone who is protective. He is volatile, deeply emotional, and will take extreme measures to protect his family. I think that is an emotion we can connect with in any part of the world. Whenever Animal was released all over the world, we really got that response; people really connected with the family story. That is what really excited me as an actor.”

Excitement builds around Animal Park

The actor also shared his excitement about returning to the franchise. “I can’t wait to get back on set with Sandeep and play this character, and now another character. Because it’s a continuing story, Sandeep had part two very clear in his mind even while filming part one,” he said.

Calling the partnership creatively fulfilling, Ranbir further revealed, “It’s very exciting and inspiring for me as an actor. Sandeep and I keep chatting through the week and month, discussing different ideas, and I really can’t wait to get back to playing Ranvijay and Aziz.”

Vanga also shared details about Animal Park, particularly its timeline. He said, “Animal Park will start soon once I finish my current film, and there will be more animals. Keeping that in mind, it’s a war between two brothers who look alike. So I thought Animal Park would be the right title. As of now, we’ll begin shooting in mid-2027.”

Global reach and growing anticipation

With Animal set to release in Japan on February 13 following a special screening for select audiences, the film continues to generate international buzz.

Besides this, Ranbir is gearing up for a packed slate that includes major films like Ramayana and Love & War, and Animal Park.

